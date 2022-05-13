scorecardresearch

RBL Bank close to tying up $100-million tier-II funding

Written by FE Bureau
The bank’s advances growth was muted at 2% year-on-year (y-o-y) and the loan book stood at Rs 60,022 crore, with the retail book shrinking 9%.
RBL Bank on Thursday said it is close to tying up tier-II funding worth $100 million in the next few days. The fund-raise will improve the bank’s capital ratio by approximately 1%.

The lender’s capital to risk-weighted assets ratio (CRAR) stood at 16.8% as on March 31, 2022, down from 17.5% a year ago. The common equity tier-1 (CET-1) ratio stood at 16.2% at the end of FY22. The average liquidity coverage ratio for Q4FY22 was 138%.

With this new tier-2, we’ll be close to 18%, and do not envisage any need for further capital in this financial year,” said Rajeev Ahuja, interim MD & CEO. The fund-raising will be in the form of a private placement with an international fund, the management said.

On advances, our retail engines are now coming back to normalcy after the second wave of Covid. We expect growth in retail to be in the mid-to-high twenties this fiscal,” Ahuja said. The growth will come not just from cards and microfinance, but also from housing, rural and vehicle finance, beginning with used-car financing, he added.

RBL Bank is expecting long-term balance sheet growth to range between the high teens and 20%, which will also help build better-quality assets.

After former chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja’s sudden exit in December 2021 and the appointment of a Reserve Bank of India nominee director on its board, RBL Bank had suffered a flight of deposits. Most of those problems have stabilised, the bank said. “We started stabilising our deposits by end-January. Since then, we have not only added to the aggregate deposits, but also kept improving the retail composition,” Ahuja said.

