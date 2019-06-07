RBI’s revised plan to solve bad loans: Complete discretion to banks, quick resolution, early recognition

Updated: June 7, 2019 5:50:47 PM

RBI’s previous circular mandated strict identification of bad loans in case of default and resolution through insolvency and bankruptcy process.

RBI monetary policy, Rate cut, policy repo rate, Global growth, BCBS, inflation, global economic indicators, India’s banking sectorReserve Bank of India has issued revised framework for resolution of banks? stressed assets.

The Reserve Bank of India today issued revised framework for resolution of stressed assets to help banks clean up their bad loans and recover maximum possible monies, two months after the Supreme Court struck down the central bank’s previous directive. RBI’s previous circular mandated strict identification of bad loans in case of default and resolution through insolvency and bankruptcy process. The new framework issued today seeks to give complete discretion to the lenders, where they can design and implement resolution plans.

RBI’s revised framework also mandates that all lenders be on board for the resolution of the stressed asset, and asks for the signing of the inter-creditor agreement by all the lenders. This, it says, would provide for a majority decision making criteria. Further, RBI has sought to accelerate the resolution of stressed assets by putting in place a system of disincentives in the form of additional provisioning in case of delayed implementation of the resolution or initiation of insolvency proceedings, it said.

Modi 2.0: PMO seeks 100-day, 5-year plans from govt departments
RBI rate cut: Don't cheer yet, key challenge is to make money available to borrowers at lower rate
Consumer item prices to remain subdued for rest of the year, as demand slowdown hits inflation: RBI
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Toyota Glanza launched in India: How different it is from Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Hyundai Venue Video Review: Breaking the Maruti Vitara Brezza Shackles
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
