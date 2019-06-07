RBI’s revised plan to solve bad loans: Complete discretion to banks, quick resolution, early recognition

The Reserve Bank of India today issued revised framework for resolution of stressed assets to help banks clean up their bad loans and recover maximum possible monies, two months after the Supreme Court struck down the central bank\u2019s previous directive. RBI\u2019s previous circular mandated strict identification of bad loans in case of default and resolution through insolvency and bankruptcy process. The new framework issued today seeks to give complete discretion to the lenders, where they can design and implement resolution plans. RBI\u2019s revised framework also mandates that all lenders be on board for the resolution of the stressed asset, and asks for the signing of the inter-creditor agreement by all the lenders. This, it says, would provide for a majority decision making criteria. Further, RBI has sought to accelerate the resolution of stressed assets by putting in place a system of disincentives in the form of additional provisioning in case of delayed implementation of the resolution or initiation of insolvency proceedings, it said. To be updated\u2026