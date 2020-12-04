  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI’s external trade facilitation measures to encourage exports: FIEO

By: |
December 4, 2020 10:36 PM

This also addresses the concern of those exporters who were forced to send the documents directly to buyers during COVID times.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman also hailed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision. (Photo source: IE)

External trade facilitation measures announced by the RBI will provide a big support to exports, industry body FIEO said on Friday.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said removal of monetary ceiling in respect of direct dispatch of shipping documents to overseas buyers and regularising such cases where export proceeds have been realised, irrespective of value of export shipment, will provide a great relief to exporters whose bills are pending in the EDPMS (Export Data Processing and Monitoring System).

Related News

“This also addresses the concern of those exporters who were forced to send the documents directly to buyers during COVID times as courier services were not functioning in India due to lockdown,” he added.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) Chairman A Sakthivel also hailed the Reserve Bank of India’s decision to liberalise the rules for writing off unrealized export bills, saying it is a big relief to the exporting community.

“RBI’s move to simplify its procedures for writing off unrealized export bills particularly during the prevailing circumstances has come as a big relief to the exporters who had anyway invested in the consignments that gave no return,” Sakthivel said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI’s external trade facilitation measures to encourage exports FIEO
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI plans scale-based regulatory approach for NBFCs
2Bank credit grows by 5.82%, deposits by 10.89%
3RBI’s accommodative stance to revive growth on durable basis, say bankers