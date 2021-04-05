  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI withdraws restrictions on Youth Development Co-operative Bank

By: |
April 5, 2021 10:27 PM

In a relief to customers of Youth Development Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kolhapur, the RBI on Monday withdrew all restrictions imposed on the lender since January 2019.

RBIRBI. Representative image

In a relief to customers of Youth Development Co-operative Bank Ltd, Kolhapur, the RBI on Monday withdrew all restrictions imposed on the lender since January 2019. Several restrictions, including a cap of Rs 5,000 on withdrawals from the Kolhapur-based co-operative bank, were imposed by the Reserve Bank in the wake of its worsening financial position, initially for six months from the close of business on January 5, 2019.

The validity of the “all-inclusive directions” was extended from time to time, the last being up to April 5, 2021. “Reserve Bank of India, on being satisfied that in the public interest it is necessary to do so… hereby withdraws with effect from April 05, 2021, All-Inclusive Directions issued to Youth Development Co-operative Bank Limited, Kolhapur, Maharashtra,” the central bank said in a circular.

Among other restrictions, the lender was barred from granting or renewing any loans and advances, making any investment, incurring any liability, without prior approval in writing from the Reserve Bank of India.

