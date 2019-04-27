RBI to issue new Rs 20 note; here’s how ‘greenish yellow’ note looks like

Updated: April 27, 2019 5:10:55 PM

The new notes will bear the signature of the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and will have a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, symbolic of India's heritage.

The RBI said that Rs 20 notes issued in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender. (Image source: RBI)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has said that it would soon issue new Rs 20 denomination notes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series in ‘greenish-yellow’ colour. The new notes will bear the signature of the RBI governor Shaktikanta Das and will have a motif of Ellora Caves on the reverse, symbolic of India’s heritage.

The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both at the obverse and reverse, RBI said in a statement.

RBI said that Rs 20 notes issued in the earlier series will continue to be legal tender.

The front side of the new note will have a portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre, Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right and micro letters RBI, Bharat, India, and 20. The windowed demetalised security thread will have inscriptions of Bharat and RBI.

On the reverse, the note will have the year of printing on its left, Swachh Bharat logo with slogan, and language panel. The dimension of the new Rs 20 note will be 63 mm x 129 mm.

On Tuesday, RBI had said it will soon issue new notes for Rs 200 and Rs 500 as well in Mahatma Gandhi (New) series. The two denominations will be similar to previous ones and will bear the signature of Shaktikanta Das.

Post demonetisation, RBI has issued Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50, Rs 100, Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes in various colours including bright pink Rs 2000 note, fluorescent blue for Rs 50 note, lavender coloured Rs 100 note, Rs 200 note in bright yellow-orange and Rs 500 notes in stone grey colour.

While Rs 200 note sports a motif of Sanchi Stupa, Rs 500 note will have Red Fort as the overarching theme for the new notes depicting Indian heritage. The notes also bear the logo of Swachh Bharat including the slogan — Ek Kadam Swacchta ki Aur.

The government had demonetised Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes on November 8, 2016.

