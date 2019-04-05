RBI to put out new rules to deal with stressed assets

FE had reported on Wednesday that the RBI is likely to come out with a revised framework on stressed asset resolution soon and some of the earlier loan restructuring schemes, such as the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A), are expected to make a comeback.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue a revised circular for resolution of stressed assets following the Supreme Court verdict striking down its February 12, 2018, circular as ultra vires, governor Shaktikanta Das said on Thursday.

The verdict could jeopardise some `3.4 lakh crore of bank loans across sectors, including `2 lakh crore of exposure to the power sector, experts estimate.

“In light of Hon’ble Supreme Court order, the Reserve Bank of India will take necessary steps, including issuance of a revised circular, as may be necessary, for expeditious and effective resolution of stressed assets,” Das said, adding that the RBI stands committed to maintain and enhance the momentum of resolution of stressed assets and adherence to credit discipline.

Das observed that the apex court has held that RBI’s directions under Section 35AA of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, which are in respect of debtors generally would be ultra vires of that section. Thus, the court order mandates RBI to exercise its powers under Section 35AA in respect of specific defaults by specific debtors. The powers of RBI under Section 35AA and other sections of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 are, therefore, not under doubt, Das explained.

“What basically the Supreme Court has said is that the powers of RBI under Section 35AA have to be exercised in a particular manner and the validity of the Section stands and henceforth we have to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court in this regard and act accordingly,” the governor noted.

FE had reported on Wednesday that the RBI is likely to come out with a revised framework on stressed asset resolution soon and some of the earlier loan restructuring schemes, such as the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A), are expected to make a comeback.

Scrapping earlier debt-restructuring schemes like corporate debt restructuring (CDR), strategic debt restructuring (SDR) and S4A, the RBI’s February 12 circular stipulated a one-day default rule on term loans, mandating that a borrower who missed repayment even for a day be treated as a ‘defaulter’. It also required banks to finalise a resolution plan for such defaults of over `2,000 crore within 180 days, and if they failed in doing so, the account would be subject to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code process.