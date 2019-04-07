RBI to examine merger proposal of Indiabulls and Lakshmi Vilas Bank

By: | Updated: April 7, 2019 4:54 PM

"It is also clarified that presence of additional directors nominated by the RBI on the Board of LVB (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal", the central bank said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the directors have no view on the deal.

RBI, Indiabulls, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, merger of Indiabulls and Lakshmi Vilas Bank, ChennaiIt said it will examine the proposal upon receiving it from the parties in line with regulatory guidelines.

India’s central bank said it has not yet approved a merger proposal of private-sector lender Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd and Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd . Responding to media speculation that the presence of two nominee directors of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on the board of Lakshmi Vilas Bank implies RBI’s indirect approval of the deal, the central bank said the deal does not have its approval at this stage.

“It is also clarified that presence of additional directors nominated by the RBI on the Board of LVB (Lakshmi Vilas Bank) does not imply any approval of the RBI of the merger proposal”, the central bank said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the directors have no view on the deal. It said it will examine the proposal upon receiving it from the parties in line with regulatory guidelines.

Also read: How OYO became India’s 3rd best company to work for in just 6 years

The companies had said in a filing on Friday that they will merge operations in a share-swap deal. Shareholders of the Chennai-based bank will get 0.14 share in Indiabulls for every share held in the lender, according to terms of the deal disclosed on Friday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI to examine merger proposal of Indiabulls and Lakshmi Vilas Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
RBI cuts rates, but money to stay costly — Explained
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Fitch denies India an upgrade for the 13th year in a row
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Don’t be too happy over constantly falling food prices; here’s what India stands to lose
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition