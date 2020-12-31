  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week

By: |
December 31, 2020 7:23 PM

Simultaneous purchase and sale of G-sec under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing the securities of longer maturities and selling an equal value of securities of shorter maturities.

The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

The RBI on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on January 7, 2021

The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

Related News

Simultaneous purchase and sale of G-sec under OMOs, popularly known as Operation Twist, involves purchasing the securities of longer maturities and selling an equal value of securities of shorter maturities.

On January 7, the RBI will purchase three government securities (G-Sec) of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.

The RBI further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of the securities.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI to conduct simultaneous sale-purchase of govt securities next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Private banks taking away share from PSBs in rural credit: RBI
2Banking wrong on corporate houses: Why fate of banking, public finance is uncertain
3PMC Bank case: Bust bank invites bids for sale of yacht, jets owned by promoters of largest borrower