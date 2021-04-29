  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next week

By: |
April 29, 2021 10:20 PM

The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.

RBI to conduct simultaneous sale, purchase of govt securities next weekThe RBI further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of the securities.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced it will conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities worth Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6 under open market operations (OMOs).

The decision was taken after a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the RBI said in a statement.

Related News

Simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under OMOs, popularly known as the Operation Twist, involves purchasing G-Sec of longer maturities and selling equal amount of G-Sec of shorter maturities.

On May 6, the RBI will purchase three government securities of different maturity dates aggregating to Rs 10,000 crore and sell two securities aggregating to the same amount using the multiple price auction method.

The RBI further said it reserves the right to decide on the quantum of purchase/sale of the securities.

The result of the auctions will be announced on the same day.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

RBIReserve Bank of India
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI to conduct simultaneous sale purchase of govt securities next week
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI’s CEO tenure cap: Here’s how it will impact Uday Kotak; HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank safe
2‘We will expand pan-India digitally’
3NBFCs ask RBI for extended recast scheme, more liquidity support