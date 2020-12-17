RBI to conduct 3rd Open Market Operations purchase of state developments loans next week

The Reserve Bank has conducted two OMOs in SDLs covering all states/UTs for a cumulative amount of Rs 20,000 crore. The first-ever auction under OMOs in SDLs was conducted in October and the second in November.
"It has now been decided to conduct another purchase auction of SDLs under Open Market Operations (OMOs) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore on December 23, 2020," it said in a statement.
The Reserve Bank of India will conduct the third auction of state developments loans (SDLs) aggregating Rs 10,000 crore under the Open Market Operations (OMO) on December 23.
