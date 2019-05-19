RBI to boost card payments with 34% increase in PoS terminals by end of 2021

By: |
Published: May 19, 2019 12:58:48 PM

The RBI is expecting to have 50 lakh (5 million) point of sale (PoS) terminals by end of 2021 from existing 37.22 lakh (till March 2019), as per its monthly ATM and card statistics.

Debit card and credit card transactions through PoS for March 2019 stood at Rs 530,111 crore and Rs 576,511 crore respectively.

As part of its Payment and Settlement Systems in India: Vision — 2019-2021, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is looking to enhance the usage of debit cards by improving the card acceptance infrastructure. The RBI is expecting to have 50 lakh (5 million) point of sale (PoS) terminals by end of 2021 from existing 37.22 lakh (till March 2019), as per its monthly ATM and card statistics.

“Given the current growth trend, it is expected to have 5 million active PoS by end 2021,” the RBI said in its Vision document released last week.

Along with digital PoS or QR code systems, which are also expected to increase “substantially”, the RBI said that the entire card acceptance infrastructure will be improved “six times present levels” by end of 2021 to drive vision for “cash-lite economy and also shift Cash on Delivery (CoD) transactions to digital modes for e-commerce,” the RBI added.

Debit card and credit card transactions through PoS for March 2019 stood at Rs 530,111 crore and Rs 576,511 crore respectively against Rs 418,567 crore and Rs 443,081 crore respectively for March 2018, as per RBI data.

Increase in PoS terminals and overall infrastructure would likely cut demand for cash and hence “over time achieve reduction in Cash in Circulation (CIC) as a percentage of GDP,” the central bank said even as there is no target for cash in circulation.

Further, debit cards-based PoS transactions according to the RBI is expected to be at least 44 per cent of total debit card transactions (including through PoS and ATM). In terms of amount, it is expected to be 22 per cent by the end of 2021 up from 15.2 per cent in 2018-19.

India’s total debit card transactions (PoS and ATM) were 1.2 billion for March 2019 up from 1.09 billion for March 2018.

Payment systems like UPI and IMPS are also expected to grow over 100 per cent in average annualised growth along with 40 per cent growth in NEFT. The number of digital transactions is expected to grow over 4X from 2,069 crore in December 2018 to 8,707 crore in December 2021, the Vision document said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI to boost card payments with 34% increase in PoS terminals by end of 2021
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition