Big trouble for Bandhan Bank: RBI freezes CEO compensation, bars opening new branches

Just a few days after showing the door to founder CEO of Yes Bank, Rana Kapoor, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has now tightened the noose on Bandhan Bank. The central bank has frozen remuneration of Bandhan Bank CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh and opening up of new branches until further notice, ET Now reported citing news agency Cogenesis.

Bandhan Bank is a Kolkata-based bank, which started as a micro-financing company in 2001 and received the banking license in 2014. It is presently the eighth largest bank by market capitalization. Bandhan Bank is expected to engage with the RBI on complying with shareholding norms.

