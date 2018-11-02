RBI takes note of NBFC crisis, allows banks to provide enhanced liquidity

The decision has come following a showdown between the government and the RBI over the credit restrictions on weak banks. (Image: Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday announced that it is allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement (PCE) to bonds issued by the systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) amid the liquidity crisis in the sector. The decision has come following a showdown between the government and the RBI over the credit restrictions on weak banks.

“It has now been decided to allow banks to provide partial credit enhancement (PCE) to bonds issued by the systemically important non-deposit taking non-banking financial companies (NBFC-ND-SIs) registered with the Reserve Bank of India and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) registered with National Housing Bank,” the central bank said in a statement.

The NBFCs are facing liquidity crisis after one of the biggest non-banking financing firm IL&FS defaulted on multiple loans, leading to the appointment of the new government-picked board under top banker Uday Kotak.

“The proceeds from the bonds backed by PCE from banks shall only be utilized for refinancing the existing debt of the NBFC-ND-SIs/HFCs,” the RBI added.