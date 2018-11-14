RBI slaps fine of Rs 3 crore each on these two banks over anti-money laundering norms

By: | Published: November 14, 2018 6:38 PM

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slapped monetary penalty of Rs 3 crore each on two banks for non-compliance with the directions issued by the central bank on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms, Know Your Customer or Anti-money Laundering (KYC/AML) norms.

The RBI has imposed a fine of Rs 3 crore on Jammu and Kashmir Bank while a fine of Rs 3.01 crore has been imposed on Deutsche Bank AG. J&K Bank has been fined for non-compliance with the directions issued by RBI on Income Recognition and Asset Classification (IRAC) norms and Know Your Customer/Antimoney Laundering (KYC/AML) norms, the RBI statement said.

While the Deutsche Bank has been fined additionally for non-compliance on disclosure of monetary penalties imposed by the regulator.

