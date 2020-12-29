  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI says 37.91% of loans were under moratorium as of August-end

December 29, 2020 1:15 AM

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said 37.91% of loans under moratorium seems a little higher than expectation. It looks like there could be higher degree of moratorium sought by retail customers.

Similarly, loans under moratorium in private banks remained at 33.96% and the same was 20.93% for foreign banks.Similarly, loans under moratorium in private banks remained at 33.96% and the same was 20.93% for foreign banks.

By Ankur Mishra

Loans under moratorium have not significantly declined since April 2020, when 50% of outstanding loans were under moratorium according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In a response to a Right to Information (RTI) query filed by FE, the RBI has said 37.91% of outstanding loans in the banking system were under moratorium as on August 31, 2020. According to provisional data provided by the regulator, 41.33% of loans in public sector banks (PSBs) were under moratorium till August this year. Similarly, loans under moratorium in private banks remained at 33.96% and the same was 20.93% for foreign banks.

Related News

Data shared by the RBI show that 12.09% fewer borrowers (by value) were granted moratorium in the second phase, compared to the first phase. In its financial stability report released in July, the RBI said 50% of total outstanding in the banking system was under moratorium as on April 30, 2020. The regulator had earlier allowed customers to avail a repayment break for six months – between March and August. The moratorium was granted in two phases of three months each starting March 1.

Krishnan Sitaraman, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said 37.91% of loans under moratorium seems a little higher than expectation. It looks like there could be higher degree of moratorium sought by retail customers.

Anil Gupta, sector head, financial sector ratings, ICRA, said: “Out of six equated monthly instalments (EMIs), if a borrower did not pay a single instalment, then he may be qualified for moratorium by the RBI.” The number of customers who have not paid a single EMI between March and August is more important, he added. “If you go by collection data released by banks, those borrowers who did not pay a single EMI may be less than 10%,” Gupta said.

ICRA had earlier said 27% of companies rated by it opted for moratorium till August end. The rating agency on Monday said gross and net non-performing assets (NPAs) of banks are likely to rise in near term. While gross NPAs are expected to rise 10.1-10.6%, net NPAs are likely to rise 3.1-3.2% by March 2021. ICRA has also revised its loan restructuring estimates downward to 2.5-4.5% of advances, against 5-8% earlier.

The RBI had allowed restructuring of loans impacted by Covid-19 after the moratorium ended in August.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI says 37.91% of loans were under moratorium as of August-end
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1PNB completes IT integration of all branches of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India
22021 will witness lot of regulatory efforts channelled towards virtual assets: SBI official
3Gross NPAs of banks may rise to 10.1-10.6% by March 2021: Icra