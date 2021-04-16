  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI reveals names of applicants for universal bank, SFB licences

By: |
Updated: Apr 16, 2021 8:41 AM

Applicants under guidelines for on-tap licensing of universal banks are UAE Exchange and Financial Services, The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank (Repco Bank), Chaitanya India Fin Credit, and Pankaj Vaish and others.

RBIThe universal bank licensing guidelines state that resident individuals and professionals having 10 years of experience in banking and finance at a senior level are eligible to promote universal banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday announced names of applicants under its on-tap licensing window for universal banks and small finance banks (SFBs). The list includes a foreign exchange services provider, two cooperative banks and a former banker.

Applicants under guidelines for on-tap licensing of universal banks are UAE Exchange and Financial Services, The Repatriates Cooperative Finance and Development Bank (Repco Bank), Chaitanya India Fin Credit, and Pankaj Vaish and others. Applicants seeking licences for SFBs are VSoft Technologies, Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank, Akhil Kumar Gupta, and Dvara Kshetriya Gramin Financial Services.

Related News

Guidelines for on-tap licensing of universal banks and SFBs in the private sector were issued on August 1, 2016 and December 5, 2019, respectively. The constitution and composition of the standing external advisory committee for evaluating the applications received under the guidelines was announced on March 22, 2021.

The universal bank licensing guidelines state that resident individuals and professionals having 10 years of experience in banking and finance at a senior level are eligible to promote universal banks. Large industrial houses are excluded as eligible entities but are permitted to invest in the banks up to 10%. Non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) has been made non-mandatory in case of promoters being individuals or standalone promoting/converting entities who/which do not have other group entities.

For SFBs, the minimum paid-up voting equity capital / net worth requirement shall be Rs 200 crore. For primary (urban) co-operative banks (UCBs) desirous of voluntarily transiting into SFBs, the initial net worth requirement shall be at Rs 100 crore, which will have to be increased to Rs 200 crore within five years from the date of commencement of business. The net worth of all SFBs currently in operation is in excess of Rs 200 crore.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI reveals names of applicants for universal bank SFB licences
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Auto-debit bounces ease in March, but stay above pre-Covid levels
2Piramal Retail Finance to foray into used-car, consumer and education finance
3Interview | Federal Bank’s credit card should be launched soon: Nilufer Mullanfiroze