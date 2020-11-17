  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI restricts withdrawals from Jalna-based Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank for 6 months

By: |
November 17, 2020 10:20 PM

As per the directions, the bank will not, without prior approval of RBI in writing, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment, among others.

The RBI, in a release, said it has issued certain directions to Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank, Mantha District Jalna, Maharashtra, from the close of business on November 17, 2020.

Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday imposed restrictions on withdrawals from Maharashtra-based Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank for six months.

The RBI, in a release, said it has issued certain directions to Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank, Mantha District Jalna, Maharashtra, from the close of business on November 17, 2020.

Related News

As per the directions, the bank will not, without prior approval of RBI in writing, grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment, incur any liability including borrowal of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse or agree to disburse any payment, among others.

“In particular, no deposit of the total balance across all savings bank or current account or any other account of a depositor may be allowed to be withdrawn” subject to conditions stated in the directions, the central bank said.

The directions will remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business of November 17, 2020 and are subject to review, it added.

It further said the issue of the directions by the RBI should not per se be construed as cancellation of banking license by RBI.

The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves, the central bank said, and added it may consider modifications of the directions depending upon circumstances.

In a separate release, RBI said it has imposed monetary penalty of Rs 20 lakh on Bengaluru-based Shushruati Souharda Sahakara Bank Niyamita for deficiencies in regulatory compliance.

The central bank also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on The Deccan Urban Co-operative Bank, Vijayapura, Karnataka, for contravention of the directions issued by it on prohibition of loans and advances to directors.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI restricts withdrawals from Jalna-based Mantha Urban Cooperative Bank for 6 months
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Lakshmi Vilas Bank put under moratorium; check what happens to customers’ money and what they can do
2Yes Bank launches co-branded prepaid card with Neokred for cashless payments
3Only 1% of Crisil-rated non-MSME companies may opt for one-time debt recast