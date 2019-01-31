RBI removes Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra ,Oriental Bank of Commerce from PCA framework

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 8:58 PM

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said.

RBI, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Oriental Bank of Commerce, PCA framework, NPA, Rajiv KumarIn case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Thursday removed three state-owned banks from its weak-bank watch list, a move that will lift lending restrictions on them. “It has been decided that Bank of India (BoI) and Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) which meet the regulatory norms including Capital Conservation Buffer (CCB) and have Net NPAs (non-performing assets) of less than 6 per cent as per third quarter results, are taken out of the PCA (prompt corrective action) framework subject to certain conditions and continuous monitoring,” the RBI said in a statement.

In case of Oriental Bank of Commerce, the net NPA has come down to less than 6 per cent as the government has infused sufficient capital, it said. Hence, it has been decided to remove the restrictions placed on Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) under PCA framework, subject to certain conditions and close monitoring, the apex bank added.

Also read| Retail, fintech startups dominated funding landscape between 2016-18; raised this much capital

Commeting on the RBI’s decision, Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said: “Government’s sustained 4R’s strategy for banking transformation delivers again. 3 better-performing PSBs (BoM, BoI & OBC) exit PCA. Banks need to be more responsible, adopt high underwriting & risk management standards to avoid recurrence.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI removes Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra ,Oriental Bank of Commerce from PCA framework
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition