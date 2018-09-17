RBI rejects Maharashtra Bank request to set off Rs 2,543 cr losses against share premium amount

The Pune-headquartered state sector lender had got approval of board and shareholders to set off the accumulated loss of the bank as on March 31, 2018 in its annual general meeting held on June 21, subject to regulatory approvals.

The Reserve Bank has rejected Bank of Maharashtra request to set off over Rs 2,543-crore losses against the balance in its share premium account. The Reserve Bank of India vide its letter dated September 11, 2018 has intimated about its inability to accede to the request made by the bank for setting off the accumulated losses against the balance lying in share premium account of the bank, Maharashtra Bank said in a regulatory filing Monday.

The Pune-headquartered state sector lender had got approval of board and shareholders to set off the accumulated loss of the bank as on March 31, 2018 in its annual general meeting held on June 21, subject to regulatory approvals. The bank had Rs 5,293.72 crore in its share premium account by the end of fiscal ended March 2018.

A share premium account reflects amount in a company’s balance sheet accrued from additional amount paid by shareholders that is in excess of the par value of shares issued to them. The bank had wanted to utilise the available funds in the share premium account and had sought permission to set off the accumulated losses to the tune of Rs 2,543.66 crore by end-March 2018 to present a true and fair view of the financial position of the bank.

The lender wanted to take the set off to be reflected during the current financial year (2018-19) having received the necessary approvals and permissions.The bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,119 crore in the first quarter ended June of the current fiscal. There was a net loss of Rs 412.20 crore in the same period of preceding fiscal.

In the entire 2017-18, the bank had reported a net loss of Rs 1,145.65 crore.The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hit 21.18 per cent of gross advances by end of June 2018 at Rs 17,800.30 crore. Stock of Maharashtra Bank closed 1.04 per cent up at Rs 12.66 on BSE.