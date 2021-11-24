  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI puts restrictions on Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank; caps withdrawals at Rs 10,000

By: |
November 24, 2021 7:55 PM

The restrictions would remain in force for six months from the close of business on Wednesday.

The RBI on Wednesday imposed several restrictions, including a Rs 10,000 cap on withdrawals, on Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank in Maharashtra due to deterioration in its financial position. Malkapur Urban Co-operative Bank shall not without prior approval of the RBI renew any loans, make any investment, incur any liability, and disburse any payment, the Reserve Bank said in a statement.

“In particular, a sum not exceeding Rs 10,000 of the total balance across all savings bank or current accounts or any other account of a depositor, may be allowed to be withdrawn…,” it added. The restrictions would remain in force for six months from the close of business on Wednesday.

Related News

The central bank, however, added that the issue of the directions to the co-operative banks should not per se be construed as a cancellation of banking license.

“The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till its financial position improves,” it said.
The Reserve Bank may consider modifications of these directions depending upon circumstances, the statement said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI puts restrictions on Malkapur Urban Co-op Bank caps withdrawals at Rs 10000
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1World of phygital banking will be way forward: Bankers
2Bank of Baroda to raise up to Rs 2,000 cr via AT1 bonds today
3HDFC Bank to tap into Equitas SFB’s customer base with co-branded credit card