RBI proposes 50% variable pay for private bank chiefs

A minimum 50% of variable pay should be in the form of non-cash components. A compulsory deferral mechanism for variable pay has also been proposed, regardless of the quantum of variable pay.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mooted new rules for heads of private banks including foreign lenders, proposing at least 50% of their compensations should be part of variable pay.

In a discussion paper posted on its website late Monday evening, the RBI has proposed significant changes in the rules, stating that at least 50% of the compensation of a whole-time director (WTD) and a chief executive officer (CEO) should be variable and that employee stock option plans (ESOPs) must be included as a component of variable pay.

The paper recommends that variable pay be capped at 200% of fixed pay, as against the present cap of 70% of fixed pay, which does not include ESOPs.

The central bank also plans to mandate the imposition of financial penalties in case of divergence in recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs) or provisioning beyond RBI-prescribed thresholds for public disclosure. The paper prescribes quantitative and qualitative criteria to identify material risk takers, to whom the guidelines shall also apply.

In its statement, the RBI invoked international codes and standards — the FSB principles for sound compensation —practices implementation standards and the basel committee’s range of methodologies for risk and performance alignment of remuneration among them — to explain the need for new remuneration norms.

“The compensation practices, especially of large financial institutions, were one of the important factors which contributed to the global financial crisis in 2008. Employees were too often rewarded for increasing the short-term profit without adequate recognition of the risks and long-term consequences that their activities posed to the organisations. These perverse incentives amplified the excessive risk taking that severely threatened the global financial system. The compensation issue has, therefore, been at the centre stage of the regulatory reforms,” the RBI noted.

The discussion paper is open for comments till March 31.

In 2018, the central bank had asked the board of Axis Bank to reconsider a fresh term for then CEO Shikha Sharma and denied an extension to Rana Kapoor of Yes Bank.