RBI places curbs on Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank for six months

Customers outside a PMC Bank branch in Mumbai on Tuesday (Express photo: Narendra Vaskar)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Tuesday that depositors with the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank will not be allowed to withdraw more than Rs 1,000 from their accounts for the next six months.

PMC, without prior approval in writing from the central bank, will also not be able to grant or renew any loans, make any investment, incur any borrowings and acceptance of fresh deposits, disburse any payment whether in discharge of its liabilities and obligations. The bank will also be barred from selling or transferring any of its properties or assets. However, the bank is allowed to set off loans against deposits.

The directions shall remain in force for a period of six months from the close of business of the bank on September 23, 2019. However, the issue of the directions by the RBI should not, per se, be construed as cancellation of banking licence of Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, RBI said.

The bank’s total advances for 2018-19 was Rs 8,383.33 crore, a net increase of 13% on the previous financial year.

Deposits with the bank grew 17% to reach Rs 11,617.34 crore as on March 31, 2019, against deposits of Rs 9,938.85 crore in financial year 2017-18. The percentage of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) stood at 3.76% while net NPAs stood at 2.19% for the year ending March 31,2019.

The bank will continue to undertake banking business with restrictions till further notice. The RBI may consider modifications of these directions depending on circumstances.