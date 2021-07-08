RBI penalises SBI, 13 other banks for non-adherence to NBFC lending rules

The banks were also called out on not adhering to restrictions and provisions on loans as well as advances and reporting to the central database on large exposures.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has penalised 14 banks including State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank and Bank of Baroda for non-compliance of various lending norms. RBI found that these lenders were non-compliant with certain provisions of directions that the regulator had issued on lending to Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs). The banks were also called out on not adhering to restrictions and provisions on loans as well as advances and reporting to the central database on large exposures.

In view of this, RBI levied a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bank of Baroda. For Central Bank of India, IndusInd Bank, Credit Suisse AG, Bandhan Bank, Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Karnataka Bank, South Indian Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, and Jammu & Kashmir Bank, the regulator has levied a fine of Rs 1 crore. State Bank of India, on the other hand will have to pay a penalty of Rs 50 lakh.

“A scrutiny in the accounts of the companies of a Group was carried out by RBI and it was observed that the banks had failed to comply with provisions of one or more of the aforesaid directions issued by RBI and/or contravened provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949,” RBI said in a statement. The regulator said it had issued notices to these banks seeking show cause as to why RBI should not impose penalty on them for non-compliance.

After examining the replies received from the banks along with oral submissions made in the personal hearings, RBI concluded the imposition of monetary penalty on these banks.

“The penalties have been imposed in exercise of powers vested in RBI under the provisions of section 47 A (1) (c) read with sections 46 (4) (i) and 51 (1), of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, as applicable. This action is based on the deficiencies in regulatory compliance and is not intended to pronounce upon the validity of any transaction or agreement entered into by the banks with their customers,” RBI added.