RBI monitoring developments in NBFC sector, says Shaktikanta Das

Mitali Salian While not announcing any specific measures to help stressed non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) or housing finance companies, the Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it would take all steps to ensure financial stability. The markets have been hoping for a special liquidity window for some NBFCs and HFCs which have been in trouble due to asset-liability mismatches and have been unable to repay their lenders. The central bank said it is closely monitoring developments within the NBFC sector, including HFCs, even as individual entities work towards mobilising additional liquidity and resources to meet liabilities and commitments. \u201cThe RBI does not regulate the housing finance companies. Nonetheless, the banks have significant exposure to the housing finance companies and the RBI in any case is mandated to look after the financial stability of the entire economy. And in that background, at RBI, we have been closely monitoring the activity and the performance and the developments in the NBFC sector, including the HFCs,\u201d RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said at a post-policy conference. Das further added, \u201cWe are also monitoring major entities in this universe of NBFCs and HFCs and, as you pointed out, the individual entities are themselves resorting to various measures using market mechanisms to mobilise additional liquidity and to mobilise additional resources to meet their liabilities and commitments.\u201d Das further emphasised that the regulator was committed to ensuring a robust, well-functioning NBFC sector and willing to take required steps to ensure financial stability is not adversely impacted by any development. Das\u2019 comments come at a time when several credit rating agencies, including Crisil and Icra, as recently as Wednesday, downgraded Dewan Housing Finance Corporation\u2019s commercial papers after it delayed interest payments. NBFCs have been in hot water ever since Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services defaulted on debt obligations last year, which in turn triggered a liquidity crisis within the financial services market with banks unwilling to lend to NCFCs, overall rise in finance costs and market borrowing becoming tougher. The governor also emphasised that the NBFC supervision periodicity, about 18 months earlier, had been reduced to 12 months, adding that major entities were being monitored within the RBI. \u201cRBI will not delay to take any action if and when such action is required,\u201d the RBI governor added.