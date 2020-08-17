RBI lifts restrictions on remuneration of Bandhan Bank MD

The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters' stake to 40 per cent.
Bandhan Bank on Monday said the Reserve Bank of India has lifted restrictions on remuneration of the bank’s MD & CEO Chandra Shekhar Ghosh at the existing level. The curbs were withdrawn after the lender met RBI norms to reduce promoters’ stake to 40 per cent.
“This is pursuant to Bandhan Bank’s promoter entity Bandhan Financial Holdings Ltd (BFHL), a non-operating financial holding company, successfully bringing down its stake to 40 per cent in the Bank from an earlier level of around 61 per cent by selling shares in a block deal on August 3, 2020,” Bandhan Bank said in a statement.
All regulatory restrictions imposed by the RBI on the lender are now withdrawn, it said.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.