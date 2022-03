The lender expressed happiness over the RBI’s decision and said that it is delighted to offer best offers to its customers.

In a major relief for HDFC Bank, the Reserve Bank of India lifted all restrictions on new digital business generating operations, the lender said in a statement today. The HDFC Bank said that the RBI has removed all restriction from HDFC’s Digital 2.0 programme. The bank further added that it is fully committed to the compliance norms set by the RBI. The lender expressed happiness over the RBI’s decision and said that it is delighted to offer best offers to its customers.