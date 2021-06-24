RBI launches FY21 round of survey on computer software and ITES exports

The RBI has been conducting this annual survey since 2002-03. It collects data on various aspects of computer services exports as well as exports of ITES and business process outsourcing (BPO).
The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it has launched the 2020-21 round of its annual survey on computer software and information technology enabled services (ITES) exports, results of which are used for compilation of balance of payments statistics.
The survey results are released in the public domain, besides being used for compilation of balance of payments (BoP) statistics and other uses, it said in a release.
In another release, the RBI said it has also launched the 2020-21 round of the annual survey on ‘Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds and Asset Management Companies’.
The survey collects information from mutual fund companies and asset management companies on their external financial liabilities and assets as at end-March of the latest financial year.
Consolidated results of the survey are released in the public domain, besides being used for compilation of India’s external sector statistics.
