  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI issues draft Rupee interest rate derivatives

By: |
September 15, 2020 8:04 PM

The proposed Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2020 are aimed at encouraging higher non-resident participation, enhance the role of domestic market makers in the offshore market, improve transparency, and achieve better regulatory oversight, according to the RBI.

The RBI has sought comment on the Draft Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2020 by October 15.

The Reserve Bank on Tuesday proposed allowing foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to undertake exchange-traded rupee interest rate derivatives transactions subject to an overall ceiling of Rs 5,000 crore.

Interest Rate Derivatives (IRD) are contracts whose value is derived from one or more interest rates, prices of interest-rate instruments, or interest rate indices.

Related News

The proposed Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2020 are aimed at encouraging higher non-resident participation, enhance the role of domestic market makers in the offshore market, improve transparency, and achieve better regulatory oversight, according to the RBI.

FPIs may transact in permitted exchange-traded IRDs subject to the conditions that, at any point in time “the net long position of FPIs, collectively, and across all exchanges, in exchange-traded IRDs shall not exceed Rs 5,000 crore”, the draft regulations suggested.

Also, the net short position of an FPI on exchange-traded IRDs should not exceed its long position in government securities and other rupee debt securities.

The RBI has sought comment on the Draft Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2020 by October 15.

The draft further said for the purpose of offering Rupee IRD contracts to a user, the market-maker (entities which provide bid and offer prices to users in order to provide liquidity to the market) should classify the user either as a retail user or as a non-retail user.

Non-retail users, as per the draft, are entities regulated by RBI, SEBI, IRDAI or PFRDA; resident companies with a minimum net worth of Rs 500 crore; and non-residents, other than individuals.

“Any user who is not eligible to be classified as a non-retail user shall be classified as a retail user,” it said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI issues draft Rupee interest rate derivatives
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Good news for SBI account holders! Bank extends OTP-based ATM withdrawal facility round the clock
2SBI Card working on giving customers facility to see credit scores in login accounts: MD & CEO
338 persons flee India after committing bank frauds in five years; PSU banks sit on pile of NPAs