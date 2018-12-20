RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to meet private sector lenders next week

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said he will meet representatives of private sector banks and cooperative banks next week to discuss issues and concerns.

Shaktikanta Das, RBI Governor, private sector lenders, Urjit Patel, MSME, PCAAs part of the consultative process, Das finished meeting with the public sector lender on Wednesday.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das Thursday said he will meet representatives of private sector banks and cooperative banks next week to discuss issues and concerns. Das took over as 25th Governor of RBI last week following the abrupt exit of Urjit Patel ahead of schedule due to differences with the government. “Meetings with public sector banks completed. Shall meet representatives of private sector banks and cooperative banks next week,” he tweeted.

As part of the consultative process, Das finished meeting with the public sector lender on Wednesday. It is believed that heads of state-owned bankers discuss the issues related to relaxing the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, liquidity and credit flows to MSMEs.

Also read| Govt to infuse Rs 83,000 cr in PSU banks in next few months: Arun Jaitley

Of the 21 state-owned banks, as many as 11 are under the PCA framework, which imposes lending and other restrictions on weak lenders. These are Allahabad Bank, United Bank of India, Corporation Bank, IDBI Bank, Uco Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Dena Bank and Bank of Maharashtra. In the first meeting last Wednesday, the bankers had sought some easing in the one-day default norms announced by the RBI through the February 12 circular, which nullified all other debt resolution mechanisms.

