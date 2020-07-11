RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das decodes why banks are rushing to raise capital; warns NPAs set to rise

Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI worte to banks and other financial institutions in March this year asking them to have plans in place to ensure continuity of business and have mechanisms in place to deal with emerging challenges.

Decoding why a large number of lenders have been rushing to raise capital, Reserve bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, today said that the central bank asked lenders to chalk out plans and keep adequate capital ready to deal with any shocks that come up owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Shaktikanta Das said that the RBI worte to banks and other financial institutions in March this year asking them to have plans in place to ensure continuity of business and have mechanisms in place to deal with emerging challenges. “Building buffers and raising capital will be very crucial, not only to ensure credit flow but also to build resilience in the financial system,” the RBI governor said.

The central bank in two separate communications in June and July asked banks to conduct Covid stress tests to analyse the impact of the pandemic on their balance sheets, asset quality, and liquidity. “Based on these tests, banks and NBFCs have been advised to work out possible mitigating measures including capital planning, capital raising, and contingency liquidity planning. The idea is to ensure continued credit availability to different sectors and maintain financial stability,” Das added.

A large number of banks have announced plans to raise capital through various means. Recently, ICICI Bank announced that it will raise Rs 15,000 crore from a share sale while Yes Bank decided to sell shares and Tier-2 bonds. On friday PNB also announced plans to raise Rs 10,000 crore.

To be updated