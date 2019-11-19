RBI fines Konark Urban Co-operative Bank Rs 4 lakh for violating guidelines

By: |
Mumbai | Published: November 19, 2019 6:06:18 PM

The fine has been imposed on the Thane-based bank under the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI said in a release.

rbi, rbi fine, reserve bank of india, Konark Urban Co-operative Bank, rbi guidelines violationThe RBI said it had issued a show cause notice to the bank, in response to which it submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank has imposed a fine of Rs 4 lakh on Konark Urban Co-operative Bank for violating guidelines on director-related loans. The fine has been imposed on the Thane-based bank under the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the RBI said in a release. The penalty (as applicable on co-operative societies) is imposed for violations of RBI instructions on director-related loans, it added.

The RBI said it had issued a show cause notice to the bank, in response to which it submitted a written reply and also made oral submissions thereon. “After considering the facts of the case and the bank’s reply in the matter, the Reserve Bank came to the conclusion that the violations were substantiated and warranted imposition of the monetary penalty,” RBI said.

Cooperative banks are prohibited from making or renewing either secured or unsecured loans and advances or extending any other financial accommodation to their directors.

They are not allowed to extend the same to their relatives, firms/concerns in which they are interested with effect from October 1, 2003. However, the existing advances may be allowed to continue uptil the date they are due.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI fines Konark Urban Co-operative Bank Rs 4 lakh for violating guidelines
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1SBI appoints collection agents for DHFL loan pools
2PNB, Union Bank get in-principal nod from govt for proposed merger
3RBI has cut rates by 110 bps since April, but average lending rates goes up 8 bps: Report