RBI faces calls for rate cuts, liquidity boost

India\u2019s economic soft patch has put Asia\u2019s most dovish central bank on notice, yet again. Growth cooled to 5.8% in the first three months of the year, the slowest pace in several quarters, according to a government report on Friday. That took the expansion in the fiscal year to March 2019 to 6.8%, lower than the 6.9% median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. Despite the central bank\u2019s two interest-rate cuts this year, borrowing costs in the economy aren\u2019t coming down fast enough. Liquidity has also dried up in recent months as demand for cash picked up ahead of India\u2019s six-week election. That\u2019s kept a lid on investment and consumption in the economy, and adds to pressure on the central bank to take more easing action this week. Not only by lowering interest rates, but also by adjusting its monetary stance to an accommodative one and injecting more liquidity into the financial system. \u201cIs there a room for rate cut? Yes, definitely,\u201d said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Asset Management Ltd. in Mumbai. \u201cBut unless the market is comfortable with respect to expectations on liquidity those cuts will not get fully transmitted.\u201d Constrained by a widening budget deficit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi - who was sworn into office for a second term last week - may increasingly look to the Reserve Bank of India for help in spurring lending and growth. Inflation has also been relatively benign, well below the bank\u2019s 4% medium-term target, giving policy makers ample room to ease. Despite the central bank pumping in cash via open market bond purchases and foreign exchange swaps, financial conditions have been tight in the past few months. According to Deutsche Bank AG, the net deficit on rupee liquidity has averaged $8 billion in the past six months. The Reserve Bank of India will look to possibly shift towards a surplus of between $2 billion to $4 billion over the next six months as it tries to fix the problems with the shadow banking sector and improve policy transmission, it said in a report. What Bloomberg\u2019s economists say \u201cWe expect the RBI to reduce the repo rate by another 25 basis points at its June 6 policy review and - importantly - shift to targeting a surplus in banking system liquidity to counter a slowdown in growth.\u201d He sees the RBI\u2019s terminal rate at 5.25%, implying two more rate cuts after a June move.- Abhishek Gupta, India economist The central bank plans to publish more information on how it assesses liquidity conditions in the banking system in an effort to provide greater clarity to the market, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Bond yields have eased in the past three weeks, mirroring a global rally in debt. The yield on the benchmark 10-year security dropped 10 basis points on Friday to 7.03% , the lowest since December 2017. \u201cThe market appears comfortable with further RBI cuts with short-term yields and swaps pushing lower post elections,\u201d said Eugene Leow, a rates strategist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd. in Singapore. \u201cWe think that the market is on point with the next cut likely to come in June.\u201d