RBI employees’ 2-day strike begins tomorrow: Will it impact banking operations? What you should know

Beginning tomorrow, the United Forum of Reserve Bank Officers and Employees (UFRBOE) will observe a two-day mass casual leave over their pension related demands. Notably, the strike will be applicable on September 4th as well as September 5th. “UFRBOE has called the mass casual leave on September 4 and 5 which will be participated by all officers, paralysing the central bank’s functions for two days,” UFRBOE member and All India Reserve Bank Employees Association General Secretary Samir Ghosh told reporters last week.

Notably, while the strike is expected to paralyse the operations of India’s apex bank, the strike will not, in any way, affect the functioning of public and private sector banks. “It’s only the RBI employees who are going on mass casual leave on September 4-5 for demands related to to Provident Fund and pension. This will not have much impact on the day-to-day operations of the other public and private sector banks,” National Organization of Bank Workers Vice President Ashwani Rana told IANS.

Last week, a viral message on Whatsapp said that banks will remain closed for six days, creating a lot of confusion among the public. “The message going around in the social media that banks will be closed for six days in the first week of September due to holidays and bank strike is not correct,” IANS reported Ashwani Rana as saying.

Accordingly, all banks are expected to function normally in the week. Sharing what activites could get affected in the week, All India Reserve Bank Employees Association General Secretary Samir Ghosh told FE Online last week that ATM Services will not see much impact. “ATM services Not much. But it will seriously affect RTGS & NEFT operations thereby it will affect big payments, business transactions, stock markets etc.,” All India Reserve Bank Employees Association General Secretary Samir Ghosh told FE Online. The banks will remain open on Thursday and Friday as both are regular working days. However, banks will remain closed on September 8th, being second Saturday of the month, and Sunday being weekly off.