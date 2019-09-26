RBI data shows bank credit grows by 10.26%, deposits 10.02%

Advances to the services sector decelerated to 15.2 per cent in the month from 23 per cent in the year-ago period.

Bank credit and deposits grew at 10.26 per cent and 10.02 per cent to Rs 97.01 lakh crore and Rs 127.22 lakh crore, respectively, in the fortnight ended September 13, according to the recent RBI data. In the year-ago fortnight, banks advances were at Rs 87.98 lakh crore and Rs 115.63 lakh crore.

In the previous fortnight ended August 30, 2019, bank loans increased by 10.24 per cent to Rs 96.80 lakh crore and deposits by 9.73 per cent to Rs 127.80 lakh crore. In July, the non-food bank credit increased by 11.4 per cent on year-on-year (y-o-y) basis, as compared with an growth of 10.6 per cent in July 2018.

Advances to the services sector decelerated to 15.2 per cent in the month from 23 per cent in the year-ago period. Credit to agriculture & allied activities rose by 6.8 per cent as compared with an increase of 6.6 per cent in the same month last year.

Loans to industry were up by 6.1 per cent in July 2019 as compared with an increase of 0.3 per cent. Personal loans increased by 17 per cent in July 2019 as compared with an increase of 16.7 per cent in July 2018, RBI data had shown.