RBI chief bags ‘Governor of the year’ award

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das has bagged the ‘Governor of the year’ 2023 award by international economics journal Central Banking. The journal has cited Das’ work in strengthening the regulations governing the NBFC sector after the IL&FS crisis in 2018, banks’ improving asset quality and Covid-19 crisis management as factors for the recognition. Das has also been credited with improving communication between the regulator and the government and overseeing the rise in India’s digital payment infrastructure.

The journal said going ahead Das faces challenges including taming inflation, guarding against perceptions of fiscal dominance and managing volatility amid forthcoming general elections. “An economy as complex as India’s will likely never be free from challenges, but as Das faces up to the remainder of his second term, he can take pride in major achievements so far,” the journal said.