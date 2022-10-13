RBI cancels registration certificates of 8 NBFCs

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday cancelled certificates of registration of eight non-banking finance companies (NBFC).

Four NBFCs surrendered their certificates of registration to the RBI, the central bank said in a release. The four NBFCs are — Ashwini Investment Private Ltd, RM Securities Pvt Ltd, Amity Finance Private Ltd and Matrix Merchandise Ltd.

Separately, the RBI suo-moto cancelled certificates of another four NBFCs — SRM Properties and Finance Company Pvt Ltd, North East Region Finservices Ltd, Sowjenvee Finance Ltd and Opel Finance Ltd.

Also read: Bandhan Bank’s collection efficiency increases to 97%

“The above companies shall not transact the business of a non-banking financial institution, as defined in clause (a) of Section 45-I of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934,” the central bank said.