RBI cancels CKP Co-operative Bank’s licence; ‘depositors entitled to repayment of 5 lakh only’

RBI has cancelled the license of CKP Co-operative Bank. (File Photo)

CKP Co-operative Bank News: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Saturday cancelled the license of Mumbai-based CKP Co-operative Bank. The RBI, in a press released, said ‘financial position of the bank is highly adverse and unsustainable’. It further added that the depositors are entitled to repayment of their deposits up to Rs 5 lakh only.

“The financial position of the bank is highly adverse and unsustainable. There is no concrete revival plan or proposal for merger with another bank. Credible commitment towards revival from the management is not visible,” the apex bank said in a statement.

“With the cancellation of licence and commencement of liquidation proceedings, the process of paying the depositors of The CKP Co-operative Bank Ltd., Mumbai, as per the DICGC Act, 1961 will be set in motion,” RBI’s statement added.

The central bank’s move means that the troubled co-operative bank will be prohibited from carrying out any banking business, including accepting deposits etc.

More details to follow.