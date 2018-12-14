RBI Board Meet: No change in governance structure soon

The government’s insistence on changing the RBI’s governance structure is widely believed to have triggered former governor Urjit Patel’s resignation on Monday.

With a new governor at the helm of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the government, through its nominees, is unlikely to insist on immediate changes in the way the RBI is being governed at the central bank board’s meeting on Friday. Instead, it will likely seek a broad discussion on the need to tweak the governance structure to make it more consultative, an official source told FE.

While there is no proposal yet to refer the RBI’s governance matter to an experts’ committee, the government is not averse to the idea of such a panel (along the lines of the one to be set up to determine RBI’s surplus transfer to the government), should board members endorse it. The first board meeting under new RBI governor Shaktikanta Das is expected to be much less stormy than the previous two meetings; but it won’t be without substantive discussions.

It will take stock of the liquidity crunch being faced by non-bank lenders and the flow of credit to MSMEs, among others. Analysts feel Das will choose a middle path to take both the government nominees (on the RBI board) and the central bank management on board to avoid a crisis on the governance issue.

Recently, in an interview to FE, economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg had said while the government was committed to RBI’s autonomy, there was a need to ensure the central bank was more responsive and transparent in the manner other regulators were.

The role of the RBI’s central board is also sought to be enhanced (especially by the government nominees) in the decision-making of the RBI. Currently, the board usually plays an advisory role. The government’s insistence on changing the RBI’s governance structure is widely believed to have triggered former governor Urjit Patel’s resignation on Monday. For their part, government officials believe the central bank under Patel never consulted key stakeholders the way it should have on key policy issues.

In his first media briefing on Wednesday, Das batted for the central bank’s autonomy but not without accountability. He also stressed that he would hold stakeholders’ consultations regularly. The government, he added, was not just like any other stakeholder but the one that manages the economy and the country. Following up on his promise, Das held a meeting with Mumbai-based chiefs of public sector banks on Thursday in which issues, including the “stringent” corrective regime for stressed banks and capital requirement of banks, were discussed.

The central board of the RBI is headed by the governor and includes two government nominee directors, four deputy governors and 11 independent directors.