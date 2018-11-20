RBI board meet: Banks receiving more time to meet capital norms is ‘credit negative’; Moody’s explains why

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 2:42 PM

The decision by the RBI board to increase timeline for banks to implement Basel 3 guidelines is ‘credit negative’ for government-owned banks, a global rating agency said.

The credit profiles of banks could be negatively affected on another decision to restructure stressed MSME loans worth Rs 25 crore, said in a statement.

The decision by the RBI board to increase timeline for banks to implement Basel 3 guidelines is ‘credit negative’ for government-owned banks, a global rating agency said. In addition, the credit profiles of banks could be negatively affected on another decision to restructure stressed MSME loans worth Rs 25 crore, said in a statement.

“While more details are awaited, this approach has the potential for negative implications for the credit profiles of Indian banks,” PTI reported citing Moody’s Investors Service Vice President (Financial Institutions Group) Srikanth Vadlamani said in a statement.

Also read: Share market LIVE updates: Sensex sheds 150 points, Nifty below 10,700; Yes Bank, Tata Steel under pressure

On restructuring of stressed MSME loans, the US-based rating agency said the track record of such asset classification, when seen over the last few years in India, has shown that they have “largely been unsuccessful in addressing the underlying stress”.

Meanwhile, after an unprecedented power tussle over the last few weeks, government and RBI, in a 9-hour long board meeting on Monday, appeared to have reached a common ground on providing relief to MSMEs and easing lending restrictions on a few public sector banks. The marathon meeting between both parties ended on a conciliatory note, as sources told The Indian Express, with the RBI agreeing to form a panel on sharing of surplus capital and restructure loans of  small businesses up to Rs 25 crore. In addition, the central bank also announced that it would infuse Rs 8,000 crore into the system through OMOs on November 22.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI board meet: Banks receiving more time to meet capital norms is ‘credit negative’; Moody’s explains why
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition