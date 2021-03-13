  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI asks lenders to report restructured accounts to credit bureaus

By: |
March 13, 2021 4:00 AM

The uniform credit reporting format has two annexes. Annex-I contains two formats for credit reporting – consumer bureau and commercial bureau, whereas annex-II contains the credit reporting format for the microfinance institution (MFI) segment. The RBI on Friday modified the three formats.

“Banks/AIFIs (all-India financial institutions)/NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) should make necessary modification to their systems and commence reporting the above information to CICs (credit information companies) within two months from the date of this circular. CICs shall make necessary modifications to their system to reflect the above changes,” the RBI said in a notification.“Banks/AIFIs (all-India financial institutions)/NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) should make necessary modification to their systems and commence reporting the above information to CICs (credit information companies) within two months from the date of this circular. CICs shall make necessary modifications to their system to reflect the above changes,” the RBI said in a notification.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday issued a data format for banks and other lenders to report accounts restructured due to Covid-19 to credit bureaus. It directed them to make the necessary modifications to their systems within the next two months.

“Banks/AIFIs (all-India financial institutions)/NBFCs (non-banking financial companies) should make necessary modification to their systems and commence reporting the above information to CICs (credit information companies) within two months from the date of this circular. CICs shall make necessary modifications to their system to reflect the above changes,” the RBI said in a notification.

Related News

The uniform credit reporting format has two annexes. Annex-I contains two formats for credit reporting – consumer bureau and commercial bureau, whereas annex-II contains the credit reporting format for the microfinance institution (MFI) segment. The RBI on Friday modified the three formats.

Under the consumer bureau, the label of the field ‘written off and settled status’ was modified as ‘credit facility status’ and it will also have a new catalogue value – ‘restructured due to Covid-19’. Under the commercial bureau, the existing field ‘major reasons for restructuring’ will have a new catalogue value, ‘restructured due to Covid-19’. In the MFI bureau, the existing field ‘account status’ will have a new catalogue value – ‘restructured due to Covid-19’.

Lenders have already been reporting restructured accounts to CICs, and the revised format requires them to specifically identify loans being restructured under the Covid relief scheme.

The restructuring scheme has been utilised sparingly, with most lenders saying that they received very few requests for availing the scheme. In late December, Icra revised its estimate for loan restructuring volume to 2.5-4.5%, from initial estimates of 5-8% of advances.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

RBIReserve Bank of India
  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI asks lenders to report restructured accounts to credit bureaus
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Manappuram Finance gold loan portfolio may de-grow in Q4
2FinMin to infuse Rs 14,500 cr in banks under PCA soon
3Bank branches closed for next 4 days; SBI, other PSU banks may get hit as unions strike on March 15-16