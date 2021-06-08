RBI asks banks not to delete CCTV footage from 2016 demonetisation period

“Banks were advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016, to December 30, 2016, until further instructions, to facilitate coordinated and effective action by the enforcement agencies in dealing with matters relating to the illegal accumulation of new currency notes,” the RBI said in a circular.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday asked banks not to delete the CCTV recordings of their branch operations and currency chests from the 2016 demonetisation period. The move is aimed at helping enforcement agencies in their probe against illegal activities during the demonetisation period.

“Banks were advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016, to December 30, 2016, until further instructions, to facilitate coordinated and effective action by the enforcement agencies in dealing with matters relating to the illegal accumulation of new currency notes,” the RBI said in a circular.

It may be noted that the government had banned the circulation of high denomination notes (Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) on November 8, 2016, in order to curb black money. As a part of the exercise, the government had allowed people to exchange high currency notes (Rs 500 and Rs 1,000) at banks or deposit them in their bank accounts. The government also issued new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. People lined up in front of banks and ATMs to get new currency notes. There were reports of illegal accumulation of new currency notes.

In order to help in the investigation of such matters, the RBI has asked banks to preserve CCTV footage. “Keeping in view the investigations pending with law enforcement agencies, proceedings pending at various courts, you are advised to preserve the CCTV recordings of operations at bank branches and currency chests for the period from November 08, 2016, to December 30, 2016, in a proper way, till further orders,” RBI said in the circular.