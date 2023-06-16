scorecardresearch
RBI approves re-appointment of Vasudevan P N as MD and CEO of Equitas SFB

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of Rs 190.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the bank had registered a net at Rs 573.59 crore from Rs 280.73 crore registered in the same period of the previous fiscal. (IE)

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday gave its nod for the re-appointment of P N Vasudevan as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of private sector Equitas Small Finance Bank The tenure of his appointment would be for a period of three years with effect from July 23, 2023.

In a BSE filing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said, “..we would like to inform that Reserve Bank of India vide its letter…. dated June 15, 2023, has given its approval for re-appointment of Vasudevan P N, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank for a period of three years with effect from July 23, 2023.” Vasudevan had expressed his desire to move on from his role for a career in health and education. However, in December 2022 he withdrew his decision.

Equitas Small Finance Bank reported a net profit of Rs 190.03 crore for the quarter ending March 31, 2023. The bank had registered a net profit at Rs 119.50 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2023, the bank had registered a net at Rs 573.59 crore from Rs 280.73 crore registered in the same period of the previous fiscal.

First published on: 16-06-2023 at 19:01 IST

