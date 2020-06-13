  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI approves Kaizad Bharucha’s re-appointment as HDFC Bank Executive Director

By: |
Published: June 13, 2020 10:20 PM

Kaizad Bharucha's re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank.

Kaizad Bharucha, HDFC

HDFC Bank on Saturday said the Reserve Bank of India has approved re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for three years. “We wish to inform you that the Reserve Bank of India, vide its communication dated June 12, 2020, has accorded its approval to the bank for re-appointment of Kaizad Bharucha as Executive Director of the bank for a period of three years with effect from June 13, 2020,” HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing. Bharucha’s re-appointment is subject to the approval of the shareholders’ approval at the ensuing annual general meeting of the bank, it added.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI approves Kaizad Bharucha’s re-appointment as HDFC Bank Executive Director
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1RBI forms group to review ownership for private banks
2Interest waiver: SBI, IBA tell SC move may hit credit flows
3RBI cap on CEO tenure to hit Kotak Mahindra Bank most