RBI approves appointment of Rakesh Makhija as chairman of Axis Bank

Published: June 3, 2019 4:26:02 PM

Axis Bank Monday said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved appointment of Rakesh Makhija as chairman of the bank.

The board of the bank in March had approved appointment of Makhija as chairman subject to RBI clearance.

Makhija has been an active participant and contributor to the industrial and technology sectors, both internationally and in India during his career spanning over four decades. He has held a number of top management positions within the SKF Group. Prior to joining SKF, he was the chief executive officer and managing director of Tata Honeywell Ltd.

