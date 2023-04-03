scorecardresearch
RBI appoints Neeraj Nigam as executive director

Prior to being promoted as ED, he was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director.

As ED, he will look after consumer education and protection department; financial inclusion and development department, legal department, and Secretary's department, the RBI said in a statement.

The Reserve Bank of India on Monday appointed Neeraj Nigam as executive director (ED) who will look after four departments, including that of consumer education and protection.

Prior to being promoted as ED, he was heading the Bhopal regional office of the RBI as director. Nigam has, over a span of more than three decades, served in Regulation and Supervision, human resource management, premises, currency management, bank accounts and other areas in the Reserve Bank, in its central office as well as regional offices.

He holds a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Barkatullah University, Bhopal besides having earned the professional qualification of Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

First published on: 03-04-2023 at 12:38 IST

