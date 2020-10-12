  • MORE MARKET STATS

RBI announces portfolios of deputy governors

By: |
October 12, 2020 8:11 PM

Rao was executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He took the new charge last week.

The RBI announced portfolios of the four deputy governors effective from October 12, consequent upon the appointment of Rao as deputy governor.

The RBI on Monday reallocated portfolios of deputy governors, with the department of regulation entrusted to the newly-appointed M Rajeshwar Rao.

Rao was executive director of the Reserve Bank before being elevated to the post of deputy governor. He took the new charge last week.

Related News

Rao was appointed to the post vacated by N S Vishwanathan, who stepped down three months ahead of his extended tenure on health grounds.

The RBI announced portfolios of the four deputy governors effective from October 12, consequent upon the appointment of Rao as deputy governor.

Besides the department of regulation, Rao will look after the departments of communication, enforcement, inspection, legal, and risk monitoring, the central bank said in a statement.

Deputy Governor M D Patra will continue to look after the monetary policy department. His other portfolios, include department of economic and policy research, deposit insurance and credit guarantee corporation, financial markets operations department, and financial markets regulation department.

As per the RBI release, Deputy Governor M K Jain will look after central security cell, corporate strategy and budget department, consumer education and protection department, department of supervision, and human resource management department, among others.

Deputy Governor B P Kanungo will oversee coordination, currency management, external investments and operations, department of government and banks accounts, IT, payment and settlement systems, foreign exchange department, internal debt management department, Right of Information (RIA) Division, and secretary’s department.

Prior to taking over as the executive director, Rao was the chief general manager, financial markets operation department and had previously held charge of the risk monitoring department. He has also worked as the Banking Ombudsman, New Delhi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. Banking Finance
  4. RBI announces portfolios of deputy governors
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Get IFSC Code for any Bank Branch in India

Popular banks

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Irdai panel for lower entry-level capital for micro-insurance companies
2RBI allows HFCs to lend with banks under co-origination model
3RBI says lenders have enough leeway, sector-specific freedom