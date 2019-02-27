Rating action: DHFL’s debt downgraded by Icra

The DHFL stock slipped 4.3% at close of trade on Tuesday to Rs 130.85; since September 21, 2018, the stock has lost 78% of its value.

Ratings agency Icra on Tuesday downgraded commercial paper (CP) worth Rs 8,000 crore issued by Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) by a notch to A2+. However, the home finance player has just Rs 1,525 crore worth of CPs outstanding and has indicated to the ratings agency that it will buy back a substantial portion of these over the next month.

The lender’s total borrowings, including deposits, loans from NHB, banks and the debt markets, stood at Rs 1 lakh crore at the end of March, 2018, according to a company presentation.

While 47% of the borrowings were in the form of deposits, 38% was in the form of bank loans.

The DHFL stock slipped 4.3% at close of trade on Tuesday to Rs 130.85; since September 21, 2018, the stock has lost 78% of its value.

Icra believes that while DHFL’s present resources, along with monthly collections, would be adequate to meet the scheduled repayments till March 2019, the liquidity position could get stretched if lenders ask for their loans prematurely or if there are higher-than-anticipated premature deposit withdrawals.

The agency said, “The rating revision takes into account the moderation in the company’s financial flexibility owing to challenges faced in raising funds from traditional bank lines and debt market instruments, and the consequent impact on the company’s ability to generate fresh business.”

The mortgage lender’s shares tumbled on September 21, 2018 following a sale, by DSP Mutual Fund, of DHFL AAA-rated paper at a yield of 11%. The unusually high yield for a paper of that quality spooked the money markets. Coming as this did soon after the defaults in IL&FS surfaced, investors turned increasingly nervous.

DHFL has been charged with disbursing loans worth Rs 23,500 crore to shell companies. The company had said that while it had disbursed Rs 23,500 crore to certain firms these have not been described as shell companies by the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) in the list issued in 2017.

Kapil Wadhawan, CMD, DHFL, said the allegations, based on the complaint of Vikas Shekhar, mentioned an amount of Rs 31,000 crore but it had “come to light that the loans mentioned in the report aggregate to Rs 23,500 crore and not Rs 31,000 crore”.