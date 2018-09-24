Rana Kapoor exit: At Yes Bank’s board meet tomorrow, CEO search to assume top focus

In a statement last week, Yes Bank said that the Board of Directors of the Bank are scheduled to meet on September 25, 2018 to decide on the future course of action.

Amid rising uncertainty in the future prospects of Yes bank, especially after RBI curtailed the tenure of Rana Kapoor to January 31st 2019, steps to find the new head will assume top focus in Yes Bank’s board meet tomorrow. In a statement last week, Yes Bank said that the Board of Directors of the Bank are scheduled to meet on September 25, 2018 to decide on the future course of action.

Following RBI’s curtailment, analysts say that a lot in the bank would now depend on who the next managing director will be, and whether Kapoor will be allowed to stay on the bank’s board and what will happen to the planned $1 billion qualified institutional placement (QIP) at year end.

Rana Kapoor’s exit from the bank has led to a deep plunge in the shares too, as investors turn jittery due to rising uncertainty in the bank. Rana Kapoor was part of the founding team of Yes Bank, along with Ashok Kapur who died in 2008. As a promoter, Rana Kapoor and his family own about 10.66% stake in the bank. “Kapoor’s departure will lead to a slowdown in loan and fee growth, which can lead to a sharp fall in valuations. Fresh capital and high net-worth deposits will become difficult to raise,” IDFC said in a note.

While Yes Bank will discuss the future course of action tomorrow, RBI will have the final say in new CEO appointment. Interestingly, Rana Kapoor’s removal from the post of CEO amounts to his removal as the director too, sources told CNBC-TV18. Hence, what role Rana Kapoor will play in the bank going forward would be a thing to look out for. However, Rana Kapoor can retain position on the board as a nominee director, subject to regulatory approval, sources told the channel.

While RBI has not provided reasons for its decision to cut Rana Kapoor’s tenure, the denial of a three-year term is being seen by some as a sign that the central bank will be uncompromising on the issue of bad loans in private banks going forward, the Indian Express reported. “There is no cogent explanation as to why RBI is not willing to extend his tenure. I think that is the part which is really bothering investors,” Ashwini Agarwal of Ashmore Investment Management told in an interview to ET Now. Following the board meet, it would be interesting to see the future developments.