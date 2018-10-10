​​​
  4. Rakesh Sharma takes charge as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank

Rakesh Sharma takes charge as MD & CEO of IDBI Bank

State-run IDBI Bank Wednesday said Rakesh Sharma has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, effective today.

By: | Mumbai | Published: October 10, 2018 8:30 PM
Rakesh Sharma, IDBI Bank, IDBI Bank ceo, latest updates on IDBI bank On October 5, the government had announced Sharma’s appointment as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank for a period of six months. (Reuters)

State-run IDBI Bank Wednesday said Rakesh Sharma has taken charge as the managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, effective today. On October 5, the government had announced Sharma’s appointment as the MD and CEO of IDBI Bank for a period of six months. He retired from Canara Bank as the MD and CEO after serving for a period of three years from September 11, 2015 till July 31, 2018.

Before Canara Bank, Sharma was the MD and CEO of Lakshmi Vilas Bank from April 7, 2014 till September 9, 2015. He started his career with State Bank of India, where he had held the position of chief general manager before moving to Lakshmi Vilas Bank. Prior to Sharma, IDBI Bank was headed by B Sriram, who retired on September 30, after serving for three months starting June 30.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top