Rajeev Misra, three others resign as SoftBank internal board directors

November 10, 2020 2:00 AM

“These initiatives are aimed at increasing the proportion of external board directors on the board, and separating the management decision-making function from the business execution function to clarify the persons responsible for business execution, the group said in a statement.

The board will now have nine members with a greater proportion of external directors.

SoftBank Group Corp on Monday announced changes to its board of directors and appointment of corporate officers.

As part of corporate restructuring, four of SoftBank’s internal board directors — executive vice president and chief operating officer Marcelo Claure, executive vice president and chief strategy officer Katsunori Sago, executive vice president Rajeev Misra, and governor and board member of the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia Yasir O Al-Rumayyan, have resigned from the board.

The board has also appointed Masayoshi Son, Ronald D Fisher, Marcelo Claure, Katsunori Sago, Rajeev Misra and Yoshimitsu Goto as corporate officers.

